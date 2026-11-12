Barcelona and Arsenal draw 1-1 in the Women’s Champions League

BARCELONA (AP) — Barcelona ‘s 100% winning start to the Women’s Champions League came to an end as it battled to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Thursday.

It could have been worse for title-holder Barcelona after Frida Maanum put 2025 champion Arsenal ahead after 22 minutes at Camp Nou. Maanum fired home with a first-time effort after Barca goalkeeper Cata Coll could only parry Caitlin Foord’s effort.

Caroline Graham Hansen leveled for the home side in the 59th, cutting onto her left foot and firing into the top corner.

Barcelona is in second place, behind leader OL Lyonnes on goal difference.

Benfica beat last-placed Austria Wien 3-1 at Estadio da Luz, ending a seven-game winless run at home in the Champions League, dating back to December 2023.

Andreia Norton put Benfica in front after five minutes, finishing off Nycole Raysla’s cut back.

Carina Wenninger leveled from the penalty spot eight minutes after halftime, but Austria Wien was reduced to 10 players in the 73rd when Jasmin Pal was sent off for a foul on Flourish Sabastine outside of the box.

Benfica took advantage and was ahead three minutes later through Caroline Møller. Raysla added a third in the third minute of added time.

Benfica is ninth in the standings.

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