LONDON (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid moved into the top four of the Women’s Champions League standings with wins on Wednesday, ahead of Chelsea hosting Paris Saint-Germain with a chance to go top.

Man City was made to work for a 2-0 victory in Sweden at winless Häcken and Mary Fowler had a penalty saved deep in stoppage time by goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

Madrid needed two late goals from substitute Signe Bruun in a 3-1 win over Inter Milan, which was down to 10 players before halftime.

Man City and Madrid moved up to nine points after five rounds, one behind OL Lyonnes and defending champion Barcelona which each play Thursday.

Chelsea started its later kickoff Wednesday in seventh place against PSG and a victory will send the unbeaten English league leader also top of the Champions League by one point for at least 24 hours.

On Thursday, OL Lyonnes plays at Arsenal, the 2025 European champion, and Barcelona will be heavily favored hosting Servette.

Also later Wednesday, Juventus was hosting OH Leuven which is 17th in the 18-team standings.

The top four in the final standings on Dec. 16 advance directly to the quarterfinals. Teams placed fifth to 12th enter a knockout playoffs round.

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