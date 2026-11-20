TOKYO (AP) — Kohzo Tashima of Japan is remaining in the election race to replace Gianni Infantino as FIFA president because he wants to bring change to soccer’s world governing body, he said Friday at a news conference just outside Tokyo.

Also opposing Infantino is French candidate Philippe Diallo, the president of the French Football Federation. Tashima has indicated he may consolidate his efforts with Diallo, who declared his candidacy this week.

“We do share some moral or ethical positions, so he’s a great person to team up with,” Tashima said in comments translated from Japanese. “I’m not looking at Diallo as opposition. I just want to change FIFA.”

Tashima is going against the endorsement of the 47-member Asian Football Confederation, which last month in Tokyo pledged support for Infantino. The AFC is headed by Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

This was Tashima’s first news conference since he announced his intentions on Nov. 5.

Tashima is the former president of the Japan Football Association — now honorary president — and one of 37 people who sit on the FIFA Council, FIFA’s ruling committee.

He said comments in some media about him being — in his words — “unflashy” should be considered a positive endorsement.

“That’s OK. I don’t have to be in the spotlight. It’s the players” who should get the attention, he said.

The election is March 18 and Infantino is seeking his fourth term.

Tashima has been critical of Infantino, which he made clear when he declared his candidacy earlier this month.

“I believe the worst outcome would be for him (Infantino) to remain in office without an election,” Tashima said. “I believe this is a test of whether FIFA truly has the capacity for self-reform.”

“I believe we must continue to show the world the values of integrity, and the soundness of the high moral standards that Japanese football has built over the year. I believe these are exactly the qualities FIFA needs now.”

He reinforced his key messages on Friday, emphasizing fairness, integrity and time for change.

Infantino had initially been expected to be re-elected unopposed. But he has faced harsh criticism over a reported plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

“He’s done a lot of things to make us doubt his integrity,” Tashima said, adding that the income from the World Cup “is not an Infantino asset. That belongs to FIFA.”

Infantino earned close to $6 million last year at current exchange rates.

In a three-candidate election, votes from two-thirds of the eligible members are needed to win in the first round. For the second round, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and a simple majority will win.

In a two-candidate race, Infantino would need votes from 106 of the 211 member federations to win re-election.

An unofficial tally by The Associated Press shows he has 105 votes based on announcements by member federations before nominations for the election closed. The actual vote is secret.

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By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer