ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Reigning World Cup monobob overall champion Laura Nolte has picked up from where she left off last season.

Nolte won the first World Cup race of this season Friday, a full quarter-second ahead of German teammate Lisa Buckwitz. Australia’s Bree Walker was third.

It was Nolte’s seventh World Cup monobob victory. She was the Olympic silver medalist at the Milan Cortina Games, behind gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor and just ahead of bronze medalist Kaillie Humphries Armbruster.

Meyers Taylor is not planning to race this season while managing recurring post‑concussion symptoms. Humphries Armbruster and her husband are expecting their second child.

There are no U.S. bobsleds competing this weekend. The team expects to make its World Cup season debuts next weekend at Igls, Austria.

Men’s skeleton

At Altenberg, the first race of the World Cup season brought the first surprise of the season, with Germany’s Felix Kesinger winning for the first time in 54 career starts.

His two-run time was 1:52.96, or 0.11 seconds faster than Austria’s Samuel Maier — who tied a career-best by finishing second. Lukas David Nydegger of Germany was third for his first World Cup medal in 19 career starts.

Reigning Olympic champion Matt Weston of Britain was not in the race; he’s recovering from offseason surgery.

For the U.S., Nicholas Tucker was 19th and Austin Florian was 21st.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup opener for two-man Saturday at Altenberg.

Luge: World Cup openers for men’s doubles, women’s doubles and men’s singles Saturday in Winterberg, Germany.

Skeleton: World Cup openers for women’s skeleton and mixed team Saturday at Altenberg.

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