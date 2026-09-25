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Russell takes Azerbaijan GP pole after F1 leader Antonelli hits the wall

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By AP News
Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing

Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing

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BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — George Russell took pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Formula 1 standings leader Kimi Antonelli hit the wall in qualifying Friday.

With his teammate Antonelli out of the running, Russell showed why Mercedes is such a big favorite at the Baku track as he went nearly a second faster than anyone else.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was .837 of a second off the pace in second and Oscar Piastri was third-fastest for McLaren, .001 further back. Isack Hadjar was fourth for Red Bull on his return from injury and no one else got within a second of Russell.

It’s the first pole for Russell since the Austrian Grand Prix in June, which was also his last win. The long straight at Baku favors Mercedes’ engine and car design.

Antonelli is set to start Saturday’s race in 16th place on the grid after he clipped the wall and damaged a wheel and suspension in the first part of qualifying.

The Mercedes driver’s previous lap time was enough to reach the second part of qualifying but he was unable to continue.

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See AP’s full auto racing coverage here

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