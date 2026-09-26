Matt Fitzpatrick pulls away for a 5-shot lead in the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick pulled away with a 6-under 65 on Saturday to build a five-shot lead in the French Open as he goes for his fourth title of the year.

Tom Vaillant of France, a two-time winner on the smaller Alps Tour but still looking for his first European tour title, shot 67 and was in second place, putting him in the final group with Fitzpatrick for the final round before a home crowd.

Fitzpatrick was dialed in from the start, holing a 7-foot birdie putt on the opening hole at Le Golf National, reaching the green in two on the par-5 third for birdie and then hitting wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the sixth.

He dropped only one shot, and he got up-and-down from just off the green at the 18th to complete three rounds at 19-under 194.

“I feel like I’m in a position that if I go and shoot a good round tomorrow, then obviously it makes it almost impossible to catch,” Fitzpatrick said. “But long way to go, and just take it hole by hole.”

Fitzpatrick already has won the Valspar Championship and the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour, along with teaming with younger brother Alex to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. But he was disappointed with his missed cut in the British Open, along with substandard play in the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain, at No. 3 in the Race to Dubai, shot 62 and was among five players who were tied for third. Defending champion Michael Kim hit into the water on the final hole for a double bogey that gave him a 70 to fall seven shots behind.

Vaillant has only three top 10s in his three years on the European tour, though he was thrilled with his support from the home crowd.

“It’s amazing. Whatever happens tomorrow, it’s something I will never forget — the final group here in French Open,” Vaillant said. “So I’ll just try to enjoy it, and we’ll see what happens. But the main thing is enjoying tomorrow.”

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