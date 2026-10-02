Andrew Bailey wins US Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and US Open next year

NEKOOSA, Wis. (AP) — Andrew Bailey took the lead for good with a birdie on the 23rd hole and played his final 17 holes without a bogey to defeat Nate Smith, 5 and 4, in the U.S. Mid-Amateur on Thursday and earn a spot in the Masters and U.S. Open next year.

Bailey was at the U.S. Open this summer at Shinnecock Hills, but as a national sales manager for Holderness & Bourne attire.

“I’ve got to talk to the bosses about PTO. But I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it,” Bailey said of a schedule that has become a lot busier in 2027.

Smith led for most of the morning 18 holes, never more than 2 up, and Bailey caught him with a par on the 18th hole on The Lido at Sand Valley. They traded birdies on the opening two holes of the afternoon, and the 34-year-old Bailey, from Cleveland, began to pull away by winning three straight holes.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t win, but at the same time, I didn’t do anything to lose,” said Smith, a 43-year-old home builder from Idaho. “He just played an exceptional round of golf this afternoon.”

Bailey had thoughts about playing professionally — he never played a PGA Tour event — before severely breaking his wrist rock climbing that took more than two years to fully heal. He regained his amateur status in 2017, three years after leaving college.

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