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Zheng Qinwen pulls out of the Wuhan Open with a shoulder injury after her China Open win

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By AP News
APTOPIX China Open Tennis

APTOPIX China Open Tennis

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WUHAN, China (AP) — Zheng Qinwen withdrew from the Wuhan Open citing a shoulder injury on Monday, a day after winning her first WTA title in two years and then celebrating with a bit of karaoke for the crowd at the China Open.

Olympic gold medalist Zheng and French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, who lost to their China Open final 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday, both withdrew from the 1,000-level event in Wuhan.

“Since returning from injury … I have played a demanding stretch of tennis over the past month and a half, competing at the U.S. Open, the Billie Jean King Cup, and the China Open. My body is feeling very fatigued after this intense run of matches,” Zheng said in a statement released by the WTA. “I look forward to returning to the Wuhan Open next year and stepping onto the court in my best possible form!”

Andreeva, who has risen to No. 3 in the rankings, cited a change in schedule for her absence in Wuhan.

For Zheng, the win in Beijing capped a long comeback. Zheng’s ranking plummeted due to an elbow injury from a career-high No. 4 last year to 160 this season. She was No. 54 entering her home tournament as a wildcard entry last week, and will now return into the top 30, the WTA said.

“I’ve been through a very tough year,” Zheng said in English in a trophy presentation that had a touch of karaoke. She sang a pop song to roars of appreciation from fans in the arena.

Both players were replaced in the Wuhan draw by so-called “lucky losers” from qualifying. Anna Bondar replaced Andreeva and Camila Orosio replaced Zheng. The singles main draw started Monday.

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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