Chacarra leads by 2 shots and in sight of another big win in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eugenio Chacarra has moved into position for another big win in India.

The Spanish golfer was leading by two strokes on 14-under par when Saturday’s play at the DP World India Championship was suspended because of fading light, with most of the field yet to finish their third round.

Chacarra was 4 under for his round after 11 holes, having started out in the halfway lead after completing a second-round 67 early Saturday.

Joost Luiten (4 under after 12 holes) and Angel Hidalgo (4 under after 11 holes) were tied for second place, with Daniel Hillier, Adrian Meronk and Scott Jamieson a further shot back.

Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy — battling with Chacarra for the season-long Race to Dubai title — were eight and 10 shots off the lead, respectively.

Chacarra earned one of the biggest wins of his career in India last year, triumphing at the Hero Indian Open — where he was playing on an invitation — to earn his full status on the European tour. He had previously been on the LIV Golf circuit.

Play will restart at 6.35 a.m. local time on Sunday, with Chacarra needing to play the remaining seven holes of his third round as well as his entire final round.

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