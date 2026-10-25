Yuto Katsuragawa wins the Genesis Championship by 2 shots for his second DP World Tour title

CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Japanese golfer Yuto Katsuragawa delivered under pressure for a two-shot victory at the Genesis Championship in South Korea on Sunday to secure his second European tour title, a first prize of around $670,000 and his card for the 2027 season.

A day after a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third round to tie the course record at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Katsuragawa shot a more circumspect even-par 71 — featuring 16 pars — in the final round as he maintained his advantage on the final holes, despite a tap-in bogey at the last.

The 28-year-old Katsuragawa had a four-round total of 13-under 271, two shots ahead of French players Frederic Lacroix (68) and Martin Couvra (69), for his first victory since the ISPS HANDA Championship in April 2024.

Katsuragawa entered the week placed No. 106 on the Race to Dubai rankings and in danger of losing his card for being outside the top 100. The win shot him up to No. 28, guaranteeing his spot in the final two events of the season — in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“After the first win, I had such a hard time but having the second win, this is definitely the greatest moment of my life,” he said.

“Yes, I was nervous, not just for the victory but also about (his status on) the DP World Tour so it was double nervous for me, but I think I got through.”

The season-long Race to Dubai title will be determined over those two weeks and South African golfer Casey Jarvis missed a chance to get close to the top three in the standings — Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy — by falling back to a tie for fourth place in South Korea with a closing 72. He was alongside British Open champion Ryan Fox (70) at 10 under.

Jarvis led after the first round, shared the lead after the second, and was in second place going into Sunday’s championship round as he sought a third win of the 2026 season, after the Kenya Open and South African Open in February,

Reed and McIlroy did not compete this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, finished seven shots back — at 6 under — and tied for 22nd.

Crocker shoots back-nine 29 and keeps his card

American golfer Sean Crocker reached the back nine at 3-over par for his final round and was on the brink of losing his playing privileges on the European tour.

He responded by making six birdies in his back-nine 29, including four straight to finish, to post 68 and keep his card.

“That was probably one of the better back nines I’ve ever played with circumstances and everything going on there,” Crocker said.

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