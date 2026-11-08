Rahm begins career rebuild by winning in Abu Dhabi after holding off McIlroy and Hatton

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jon Rahm fought off Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton to win the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday for his first European tour title in four years, marking a successful start to the Spaniard’s career rebuild following the demise of LIV Golf.

Rahm shot 5-under 67 and was 23-under par for the week at Yas Links, two strokes clear of Hatton (68) and four ahead of McIlroy (69) in the first of the two season-ending playoff tournaments in the United Arab Emirates.

This was Rahm’s first event in seven weeks, during which time his wife gave birth to their second daughter — their fourth child — and he set about finalizing a departure from LIV that will see him giving up millions of dollars owed to him.

With LIV this week announcing plans to wind down operations anyway, Rahm is sure to be heading back to the established tours for next season — and has a big win to bring with him for what he acknowledged was a new stage in his life.

“After everything that’s gone on,” Rahm said, “and some poor play and some battles mentally with a lot of noise, to come back out after a bit of rest and being with the family, it’s quite special.”

His last victory on the European tour’s regular circuit was the World Tour Championship in November 2022, which was followed by a green jacket at the Masters a few months later and then the world No. 1 ranking before a controversial move to LIV.

His peerless iron play this week suggests a return to his 2021-23 level, when he collected his two major titles. It was certainly too good for McIlroy and their rivals in an exciting final round at Yas Links.

At one stage early in the back nine, Rahm, McIlroy, Hatton and Francesco Laporta were tied for the lead on 20 under, only for Rahm to pull away with three birdies in a five-hole span from No. 11.

McIlroy’s Sunday charge, which started with a birdie and an eagle on his first two holes of the day, slowed with a bogey at No. 15, while Laporta — chasing his first title — fell out of contention with a triple-bogey at the short par-3 13th. The Italian wound up shooting 72 and finished alone in fourth, six strokes behind Rahm.

Hatton, meanwhile, kept his card clean but couldn’t make enough birdies to reel in Rahm, who walked down the par-5 18th with a two-shot lead and played it safe to make par.

“As far as I’m concerned, except the (tee) shot on No. 17, I played a pretty flawless round,” said Rahm, who banked a winner’s check of $1.5 million. “It was really, really something.”

Two former LIV players finishing 1-2 is perhaps a sign of things to come on the European tour, with many wanting to come back to their roots after the end of the breakaway circuit that once was fueled by Saudi cash.

McIlroy makes a move in the Race to Dubai standings

McIlroy’s disappointment at failing to win will have been slightly tempered by his surge in the season-long Race to Dubai standings.

With his third-place finish, the world No. 2 moved above Patrick Reed and into second place, behind only Eugenio Chacarra with one event left — the World Tour Championship in Dubai starting Thursday.

Chacarra, a 26-year-old Spaniard in his first full season on the tour, finished tied for 22nd this week and Reed tied for 43rd in the 70-man field.

McIlroy is almost 534 points behind Chacarra, with 2,000 on offer for the winner next week and then 1,335 up for grabs for second place and 752 for third place.

McIlroy is looking to join Colin Montgomerie on a record eight Race to Dubai titles. In the Scot’s day, it was called the Order of Merit.

As for this week in Abu Dhabi, getting a two-shot penalty — turning a double-bogey 6 to an 8 — on Thursday hurt McIlroy’s chances. Still, he was encouraged by his performance.

“It was a week where I had my chances,” McIlroy said.

“I would have loved to have won the tournament, but enough positive signs to feel good going into next week.”

Rahm moved up to No. 6 in the Race to Dubai standings so there is an outside chance that he could win the season-long race. One thing is for sure: he would need to win on the Earth course next week to have any hope.

“Actually gives me a little extra incentive next week,” he said. “I really didn’t think I was going to have a chance. Those are better odds than I expected.”

___

See AP’s full golf coverage here