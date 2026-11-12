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SFA takes down Abilene Christian 76-71

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By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Erik Makke scored 21 points as SFA beat Abilene Christian 76-71 on Wednesday.

Makke shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Lumberjacks (3-0). Gediminas Alisas shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 18 points.

Willan Marie-Anais led the way for the Wildcats (1-2) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Dye added 11 points and two steals for Abilene Christian. Victor Yimga-Moukouri finished with 10 points.

Up next

SFA plays Saturday against Rice at home, and Abilene Christian visits Missouri State on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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