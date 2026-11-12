McIlroy opens World Tour Championship with 69 to boost bid for record-tying Race to Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy started the strongest of the Race to Dubai title contenders at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday, shooting 3-under 69 to lie in third place and two strokes off first-round leader Joost Luiten.

McIlroy is seeking to claim the year-long award — crowning the best No. 1 player on the European tour that season — for a record-tying eighth time, and for the fifth straight year. He is guaranteed to do so with a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates this week.

The world No. 2 is second in the Race to Dubai standings behind Eugenio Chacarra, who shot 72 and was already three strokes behind McIlroy.

They were in the final pairing on Thursday and McIlroy underlined his first-round superiority on the par-5 No. 18 with a 254-yard approach to 13 feet that set up a tap-in birdie, while Chacarra laid up from the rough and had to settle for par.

“Anything in the 60s today I felt was a good score,” McIlroy said, a nod to the tricky conditions at the Earth course because of crosswinds and punishing thick rough lining the fairways and around the greens. “And sort of held it together nicely when I needed to.”

Chacarra, playing his first year on the tour, acknowledged he was at a disadvantage against McIlroy and others who “have played this course a million more times.”

“I know I need to do a couple of things better to be able to have a chance on Sunday, and that’s what I’m going to focus on,” the Spaniard said. “If I fix those, a little strategy-wise, and I can putt a little better, I think I’m going to have a chance on Sunday.”

Patrick Reed, third in the Race to Dubai standings and the other realistic title contender, failed to turn around his recent slump in form and shot 75. After dropping a shot at No. 14 for his fourth bogey of the day, the American appeared to toss his putter toward his bag in frustration as he headed to the next tee.

Jon Rahm, the champion in Abu Dhabi last week who needs to win again and hope for Chacarra and McIlroy to finish way down the leaderboard, opened with 71.

PGA Tour cards up for grabs

Luiten handled the tough conditions the best. He went out in 31 after five birdies in his front nine and was even par coming home, with a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th wrapping up a round of 67.

With so many points on offer this week, a win also would come with a huge reward for any outsider like Luiten. That’s because up for grabs this week are 10 places on next season’s PGA Tour available to European tour members who are not otherwise exempt.

Luiten isn’t currently one of those 10. He was a stroke clear of Jakob Skov Olesen, who is among those in line for a PGA Tour card.

Victor Perez, Gregorio De Leo, Freddy Schott and Francesco Laporta were alongside McIlroy a further shot back after their 69s.

Kaneko earns rookie award

Kota Kaneko has become the second Japanese player to win the rookie of the year award on the European tour, at the end of a season when he won the Austrian Alpine Open and finished runner-up at the Soudal Open in a two-week stretch in May.

“The first person was Ryo Hisatsune, (who) is a good friend of mine, same age, and I know him really well,” the 24-year-old Kaneko said. “So I’m really happy to be in the same category with him.”

Kaneko also had four other top-20 finishes to qualify as one of the leading 50 available players for the World Tour Championship, where he shot 74 in the first round.

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