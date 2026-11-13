Raphel Laurent scores 35 as Central Connecticut St. downs Sacred Heart 79-75

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Raphel Laurent’s 35 points and eight rebounds led Cent. Conn. St. past Sacred Heart 79-75 on Thursday.

Victor Payne scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Blue Devils (2-2). Jhace Johnson went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Griffin Barrouk led the way for the Pioneers (2-2) with 19 points. Sacred Heart also got 16 points from Jojo Wallace. Jaden Slaughter finished with 14 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.