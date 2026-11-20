ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evander Da Silva Ferreira scored a goal in each half before setting up Samuel Gidi in the 85th minute and FC Cincinnati rallied to eliminate Orlando City 3-1 on Thursday night in a rainy MLS Cup Eastern Conference wild-card match.

Cincinnati (13-12-10) will travel to play conference champion and Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC on Sunday in the best-of-three first round.

Orlando City (13-15-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute when Martín Ojeda used assists from Iván Angulo and Eduard Atuesta to score. It was the second goal for Ojeda in nine postseason matches. He had 16 during the regular season, matching his career high set last season.

Evander scored on a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to tie it 1-1 at halftime. Evander’s first postseason goal came after Pavel Bucha was fouled by Orlando City midfielder Marco Pašalić.

Evander took a pass from Tom Barlow and scored five minutes into the second half to put Cincinnati up 2-1.

Gidi gave Cincinnati a two-goal lead with his first goal in his fifth postseason appearance. Evander’s assist was his second in nine playoff matches. José Martínez notched his second career assist in his first postseason appearance with the club. He had one assist in 10 playoff matches with the Philadelphia Union from 2020-23.

Roman Celantano finished with six saves for Cincinnati.

Maxime Crépeau stopped five shots for Orlando City.

Cincinnati played Orlando City to a 1-1 draw on the road on Aug. 15, after beating them 6-2 at home with a season high for goals to close out May.

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