RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Sam Donald had 24 points in Bellarmine’s 79-76 win against Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

Donald added eight rebounds and three steals for the Knights (2-5). Tyler Doyle scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kenyon Goodin shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Drae Vasser led the way for the Colonels (4-2) with 22 points and two steals. His 35-foot, 3-point heave at the buzzer was the game’s final points.

Damone King added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Eastern Kentucky. Shadrak Lasu finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.