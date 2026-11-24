CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Luke Winkel scored 12 points as North Dakota beat Detroit Mercy 77-67 on Tuesday.

Winkel had seven assists for the Fightin’ Hawks (4-3). Tyler Wagner scored 11 points while going 4 of 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Zack Parks shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ayden Carter led the way for the Titans (0-6) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Lance Stone added 15 points for Detroit Mercy. Tyler Spratt finished with 12 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press