SYDNEY (AP) — Lightning delays and a large chasing pack were not enough to derail Nicolai von Dellingshausen’s final round as the 33-year-old German claimed the Australian PGA golf tournament by two strokes for his second DP World Tour victory.

Severe thunderstorms around The Lakes course in Sydney pushed back the tee time for the leading groups for over an hour on Sunday but the overnight leader overcame a nerve-jangling back nine to close out with a 72 and a total of 16-under 272.

Von Dellingshausen had led the tournament after he made an albatross on the par-5 14th hole in Friday’s second round and refused to surrender his healthy overnight three-shot margin on Sunday despite some of the chasing pack closing to within one shot during the final nine holes.

“I have tried to stay in the moment as much as I could,” von Dellingshausen said. “I had like a stretch 12, 13, 14 where I was kind of let it get a little bit under my skin.

“I was a bit more angry about certain shots that I hit, just tried to get back into hitting like golf shots and still staying patient out there today. I hit a lot of good putts that didn’t drop and yeah, kind of got rewarded for it in the end.”

It was von Dellinghausen’s second career title after winning the Austrian Open last year.

Australian Haydn Barron, who had a two-stroke lead after the first round, shot 69 Sunday and was tied for second at 14-under 274 with crowd-favorite Thai player Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70) and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard (65), who had two eagles on the back nine Sunday to surge up the leaderboard.

Adam Scott shot a bogey-free 68 and was tied for fifth at 13-under 275 with New Zealand’s Daniel Hiller (68) and Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin (71).

Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 25, had a roller coaster of a round with six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey for a 72, but still managed to cling to the four-way tie for fifth at 13-under.

As well as collecting the Joe Kirkwood Cup as winner of the tournament, Von Dellingshausen also earned a first-time invite to next year’s U.S. PGA Championship.

“I didn’t know (about the exemption),” he said with a surprised smile. “Good thing I wasn’t thinking about it.”

Three-time Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith shot 71 to finish eight strokes back in a tie for 18th, but did provide one of the round’s highlights with a 30-foot birdie at the par-3 15th ‘party hole’.

Sydney-local Austin Bautista made seven birdies and an eagle to match Adam Scott and John Senden’s course record — nine-under 63.

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