Marcus Kelly is the High School Student of the Week because he is a Varsity Football Player, Varsity Soccer player and Varsity Tennis player at his high school as well playing year around travel soccer. Kelly keeps his grades above a 4.0 and keeps reaching for future goals. His mother Amanda Kelly nominated him and says, “He is a hard working young man. We are so proud of him.”
Week 5: Bret Harte High School, Marcus Kelly, Sophomore
Events
Annual Elder Empowerment Symposium
Sonora Elks Lodge | 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concerts in the Park 2026
Westside Memorial Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Stanislaus Natl Forest Community Town Hall
Stanislaus National Forest Headquarters | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sonora Elks Lodge | 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concerts in the Park 2026
Westside Memorial Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Stanislaus Natl Forest Community Town Hall
Stanislaus National Forest Headquarters | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Henry V Preview Fundraiser for MLK Jr. Committee
Murphys Creek Theatre | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Optical Astronomy: Dark Sky
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm
California Invasive Species Action Week
CDFW Central Region (Region 4) | All Day
Murphys Creek Theatre | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Optical Astronomy: Dark Sky
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm
California Invasive Species Action Week
CDFW Central Region (Region 4) | All Day
Flag Day Event
Caldwell Insurance Services | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
HENRY V
Murphys Creek Theatre | 7:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Caldwell Insurance Services | 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
HENRY V
Murphys Creek Theatre | 7:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Sonora 2026 Certified Farmers’ MarketCLICK HERE FOR ALL EVENTS
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Summer Concert Series Presents The Lack Family
Eproson Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Movies in the Park
Mary Laveroni Park | 8:45 pm
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Summer Concert Series Presents The Lack Family
Eproson Park | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Movies in the Park
Mary Laveroni Park | 8:45 pm