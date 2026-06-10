Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
91.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Week 5: Bret Harte High School, Marcus Kelly, Sophomore

Add us as a preferred source
By Sabrina Biehl
Bret Harte High School Logo

Bret Harte High School Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Marcus Kelly is the High School Student of the Week because he is a Varsity Football Player, Varsity Soccer player and Varsity Tennis player at his high school as well playing year around travel soccer. Kelly keeps his grades above a 4.0 and keeps reaching for future goals. His mother Amanda Kelly nominated him and says, “He is a hard working young man. We are so proud of him.”

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.