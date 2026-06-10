Week 7: Summerville High School, Elizabeth Londono, Junior

Elizabeth Londono is a dedicated and hardworking student-athlete who truly embodies what it means to excel both on and off the field. She maintains an impressive 4.0 GPA while balancing a demanding schedule as a cheerleader, a member of the STUNT team, and a year-round competitive dancer and dance teacher at High Voltage Dance Academy.

Despite her busy schedule, her mother Marcy and brother Anthony Londono share she always makes time for the people who matter most to her—her friends, family, and boyfriend. They state “She leads with kindness, humility, and positivity, and is known for having a genuinely kind soul and a huge heart.”

Elizabeth’s commitment, work ethic, and uplifting spirit make her not only an outstanding athlete, but also a role model to those around her. She represents what it means to pursue excellence with grace, dedication, and compassion.