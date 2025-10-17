Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Stray Kids
|$8,050,836
|48,937
|$164.51
|2
|My Chemical Romance
|$8,050,192
|40,731
|$197.64
|3
|The Weeknd
|$6,719,088
|46,012
|$146.03
|4
|Chris Brown
|$6,677,764
|42,707
|$156.36
|5
|Imagine Dragons
|$5,187,569
|47,555
|$109.08
|6
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,112,178
|44,407
|$115.12
|7
|Shakira
|$4,582,314
|38,710
|$118.37
|8
|Lady Gaga
|$3,689,237
|14,348
|$257.11
|9
|Iron Maiden
|$3,614,048
|35,245
|$102.54
|10
|ENHYPEN
|$2,861,241
|20,329
|$140.74
|11
|Jin
|$2,745,562
|16,092
|$170.61
|12
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,650,638
|16,660
|$159.10
|13
|Post Malone
|$2,548,102
|30,896
|$82.47
|14
|Linkin Park
|$2,078,248
|17,769
|$116.95
|15
|Bruno Mars
|$2,069,640
|5,295
|$390.87
|16
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,935,305
|22,154
|$87.36
|17
|Dua Lipa
|$1,875,200
|12,988
|$144.38
|18
|Tyler, The Creator
|$1,814,769
|14,055
|$129.11
|19
|The Lumineers
|$1,793,647
|19,081
|$94.00
|20
|NBA YoungBoy
|$1,722,270
|13,399
|$128.53
