Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 The Weeknd $7,057,529 46,001 $153.42 2 Chris Brown $6,697,496 42,497 $157.60 3 Eagles $4,842,670 16,273 $297.58 4 Shakira $4,491,527 38,731 $115.97 5 Lady Gaga $3,442,457 14,314 $240.49 6 Guns N’ Roses $2,902,549 29,904 $97.06 7 ENHYPEN $2,861,241 20,329 $140.74 8 Post Malone $2,548,102 30,896 $82.47 9 Backstreet Boys $2,500,952 16,687 $149.87 10 Bruno Mars $2,069,640 5,295 $390.87 11 Chris Stapleton $2,036,260 17,653 $115.35 12 Dua Lipa $1,875,200 12,988 $144.38 13 Tyler Childers $1,836,384 19,246 $95.41 14 Tyler, The Creator $1,824,709 14,262 $127.94 15 NBA YoungBoy $1,762,150 13,310 $132.39 16 Hozier $1,725,993 20,965 $82.33 17 Nine Inch Nails $1,718,574 13,278 $129.43 18 The Lumineers $1,677,841 17,301 $96.98 19 Jonas Brothers $1,669,275 17,970 $92.89 20 Katy Perry $1,639,895 15,654 $104.76

