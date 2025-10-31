Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|The Weeknd
|$7,057,529
|46,001
|$153.42
|2
|Chris Brown
|$6,697,496
|42,497
|$157.60
|3
|Eagles
|$4,842,670
|16,273
|$297.58
|4
|Shakira
|$4,491,527
|38,731
|$115.97
|5
|Lady Gaga
|$3,442,457
|14,314
|$240.49
|6
|Guns N’ Roses
|$2,902,549
|29,904
|$97.06
|7
|ENHYPEN
|$2,861,241
|20,329
|$140.74
|8
|Post Malone
|$2,548,102
|30,896
|$82.47
|9
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,500,952
|16,687
|$149.87
|10
|Bruno Mars
|$2,069,640
|5,295
|$390.87
|11
|Chris Stapleton
|$2,036,260
|17,653
|$115.35
|12
|Dua Lipa
|$1,875,200
|12,988
|$144.38
|13
|Tyler Childers
|$1,836,384
|19,246
|$95.41
|14
|Tyler, The Creator
|$1,824,709
|14,262
|$127.94
|15
|NBA YoungBoy
|$1,762,150
|13,310
|$132.39
|16
|Hozier
|$1,725,993
|20,965
|$82.33
|17
|Nine Inch Nails
|$1,718,574
|13,278
|$129.43
|18
|The Lumineers
|$1,677,841
|17,301
|$96.98
|19
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,669,275
|17,970
|$92.89
|20
|Katy Perry
|$1,639,895
|15,654
|$104.76
