US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Bottom of the Pyramid by Nia Sioux, narrated by the author and Chloé Lukasiak (Harper Horizon)

5. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Read Your Mind by Oz Pearlman, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Injustice by Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis, narrated by January LaVoy and the authors (Penguin Audio)

9. Heart Life Music by Kenny Chesney and Holly Gleason, narrated by Kenny Chesney (HarperAudio)

10. That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You by Elyse Myers, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

4. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Room Next Door by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Elizabeth Evans, Bebe Wood and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. Love You, Mean It by Laura Pavlov, narrated by Erin Mallon and Connor Crais (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Perfect Nanny by D.L. Fisher, performed by Sydney Miede (Audible Studios)

8. The Intruder by Freida McFadden, narrated by Joe Hempel, Patricia Santomasso and Tina Wolstencroft (Dreamscape Media)

9. The ABC Murders by Agatha Christie and Anna Lea – adaptation, performed by Peter Dinklage, Himesh Patel, Sam Claflin, Joel Fry, Rahul Kohli, Lydia West and Ben Hardy (Audible Originals)

10. Alchemised by SenLinYu, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Random House Audio)

By The Associated Press