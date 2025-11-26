Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau appear on state television saying they have seized power in the country

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau appeared Wednesday on state television saying they have seized power in the country, following reports of gunshots near the presidential palace.

The military high command said it “just assumed the full powers of the State of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau” in a statement on state television.

It was reacting to “the discovery of an ongoing plan using destabilization of our country,” Dinis N’Tchama, spokesperson for the country’s military high command, said.

Gunfire has been heard near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau ‘s capital three days after the national election.

An Associated Press journalist saw roads leading to the palace closed off, with checkpoints manned by heavily armed and masked soldiers.

The presidential and legislative elections were Sunday. Outgoing President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa each claimed victory Tuesday, even though official provisional results are not expected until Thursday.

The West African nation in the past has seen four coups and numerous attempted ones since independence, including one reported last month.

