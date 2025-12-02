Dua Lipa’s Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, hot sauce and margaritas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dua Lipa’s three concerts in Mexico are accompanied by an exclusive culinary experience: a pop-up taqueria named La Dua, complete with hot sauce and margaritas.

The British pop singer on Monday opened La Dua, a temporary taco shop where registered fans can eat tacos and sip drinks in her honor.

La Dua’s menu is headlined by three specialty tacos — all inspired by her songs and albums: The pork rind Houdini Taco, the flank steak Taco Maria, and the cheesy beef barbecue Radical Optimism Taco. Patrons can also order consommé and drinks such as “Training Season Water” (cucumber and lemon), beer or a lemon tequila margarita. The entire menu is priced at 249 pesos (about $14).

With about 800 eaters expected every day through Friday, La Dua taqueria was sold out Monday. Gerson Silis secured a spot last week to be one of the very first to attend on Monday.

“Dua Lipa is my favorite singer, so having these kinds of experiences is very good for all of us who are fans,” said Silis, a 26-year-old salesman who was preparing to attend the concert on Tuesday. “I love it.”

Also included with the menu was a gift bag containing napkins, a taquero hat and a 2026 calendar featuring Dua Lipa, designed to mimic the classic calendars found in authentic Mexican taquerias.

“I’m going to frame it, in my room,” said Fernanda Reyes, 23, adding that her favorite taco was Radical Optimism.

According to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography, INEGI, 70% of the Mexican population considers tacos their favorite food and more than 90% consume them at least once a week. Mexico City has more than 10,900 taquerias, according to INEGI. City residents placed 8 million taco orders through the Uber application in 2024.

La Dua pop-up taqueria is located within the premises of an existing taco shop, Tacos Los Caramelos, in the upscale Condesa neighborhood. A significant portion of Tacos Los Caramelos’ staff is dedicated to managing the singer’s special project.

“The intention is that you feel sheltered by us, that you come for your taco, that you can live that experience and then eat it,” said Javier Morales, the 33-year-old waiters’ manager who works at Tacos Los Caramelos.

On her Radical Optimism tour, Dua Lipa dedicates a segment to cover songs, previously featuring hits by Soda Stereo in Argentina and Shakira in Colombia. On Monday night, during her first concert in the Mexican capital, Lipa performed “Bésame Mucho” a song written by Consuelo Velázquez, but sung in the style of Mexican crooner Luis Miguel.

By BERENICE BAUTISTA

Associated Press