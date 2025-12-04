The biggest entertainment and fashion moments of 2025, as seen in AP photos

For many, 2025 felt like a blur and that was true in the world of entertainment, which saw happy reunions, somber farewells and introductions to fresh voices and faces.

Associated Press photographers were there to capture it all, from Tom Cruise reuniting with his “Mission: Impossible” co-stars for a globetrotting press tour, one rivaled by the glamorous rollout of the blockbuster “Wicked: For Good.”

In South Korea, fans traveled from around the world to witness several BTS members completing their military service – though a musical reunion of the supergroup will have to wait.

Romance was in the air for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with the singer giving her beau a celebratory kiss on the field after a crucial victory. The buzz Swift brought to Kelce’s games was eclipsed by the pair’s engagement announcement a few months later. Summer also brought celebrities to Venice for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice.

Bad Bunny was seemingly everywhere, from the Met Gala to his triumphant residency that served as an ode to Puerto Rico. Next, the global stage of the Super Bowl halftime show awaits.

The world said goodbye to several entertainment giants, including Ozzy Osbourne, who died just weeks after headlining a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England. Legendary designer Giorgio Armani also made a final fashion show appearance in 2025, showcasing a collection in Paris months before his death.

In a year that zoomed by, AP’s photographers capture perfect images of stellar entertainment moments, whether they were on stages, runways or red carpets.

___

Photo editing by Carolyn Lessard, Leslie Mazoch and Anita Baca

By The Associated Press