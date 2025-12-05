Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Chris Brown $7,272,056 43,700 $166.41 2 Eagles $4,842,655 16,285 $297.35 3 Shakira $4,536,102 37,824 $119.92 4 Imagine Dragons $4,345,801 44,618 $97.40 5 Guns N’ Roses $3,501,486 34,598 $101.20 6 SEVENTEEN $3,059,420 17,278 $177.06 7 Lady Gaga $2,973,454 15,047 $197.60 8 Dua Lipa $2,552,130 18,775 $135.93 9 Stevie Nicks $2,524,215 12,950 $194.92 10 Sabrina Carpenter $2,027,445 13,442 $150.82 11 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,867,276 10,292 $181.42 12 Hozier $1,843,841 22,836 $80.74 13 Tyler Childers $1,836,384 19,246 $95.41 14 The Who $1,706,173 10,606 $160.86 15 NBA YoungBoy $1,640,171 13,059 $125.59 16 Chayanne $1,636,308 11,739 $139.39 17 Tate McRae $1,579,707 13,350 $118.33 18 Hans Zimmer Live $1,544,551 11,142 $138.61 19 Junior H $1,460,752 12,291 $118.84 20 Mumford & Sons $1,421,187 12,914 $110.05

