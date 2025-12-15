The Latest: Rob Reiner’s son is in custody after deaths of director-writer and his wife

Rob Reiner ’s 32-year-old son Nick Reiner has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife Michele, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Monday. The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer were found dead Sunday at their home.

The son of a comedy giant, Reiner had long been one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood whose work included some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride.”

Here’s the latest:

Reiner and his son once explored their troubled relationship in a semi-autobiographical film

Nick Reiner, 32, the younger of Rob Reiner’s two sons, spoke publicly of his struggles with addiction. By 18, he had cycled in and out of nine treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness and relapses in between.

Rob Reiner said in a 2016 interview with The Associated Press that “I maybe didn’t handle it the best way. I listened to a lot of people who had a desk and a diploma. I didn’t really think about my kid and what he needed.”

Nick and Rob Reiner would collaborate on a semi-autobiographical 2016 film, “Being Charlie,” that included elements of their relationship and experience. Rob Reiner directed the movie and Nick Reiner was a co-writer.

“We didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be therapeutic or bring us closer, but it did come out that way,” Rob Reiner told the AP. “It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had. I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘you know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already. This has already been good.’”

— By Mike Balsamo

Without evidence, Trump blames Reiner’s death on his politics

Trump responded to the reported killing of a Hollywood cultural icon and his wife with a striking political attack on the victims.

In a social media post, Trump said without evidence that Rob Reiner’s death was due to his opposition to Trump and his policies — in Trump’s words, “the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Rob Reiner is mourned by Barack Obama, Eric Idle and many others

Many prominent people are paying tribute to Rob Reiner and his wife Michele:

Barack Obama

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.” — On X.

Eric Idle

“I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad’s in 1975. He was telling me about fiming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man.” — On X.

James Woods

“Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.” — On X.

Jerry O’Connell

“Love you, Rob.” — On Instagram with a photo of him and Reiner on the set of “Stand By Me.”

Elijah Wood

“Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family.” — On X.

Rob Reiner, son of a comedy giant who became one in turn, dies at 78

Rob Reiner, the son of a comedy giant who became one himself as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation, has died. He was 78.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead Sunday at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. A law enforcement official briefed on the investigation confirmed their identities but could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Reiner grew up thinking his father, Carl Reiner, didn’t understand him or find him funny. But the younger Reiner would in many ways follow in his father’s footsteps, working both in front and behind the camera.

After starting out as a writer for “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” Reiner’s breakthrough came when he was, at age 23, cast in Norman Lear’s “All in the Family.” But by the 1980s, Reiner began as a feature film director, churning out some of the most beloved films of that, or any, era.

