Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome their ‘perfect angel girl’

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have announced the birth of their “perfect angel girl.”

They took to Instagram on Thursday to herald the Dec. 12 birth of Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, accompanied by several photos of the couple cradling and caring for their newborn.

Hewitt wrote under the photos: “my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.” Davidson added: “wu tang forever.”

The baby’s first name is an apparent reference to Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Hewitt, 29, confirmed the pregnancy in July with a series of photos on Instagram, joking “now everyone knows we had sex.” After the birth, friends and fans flooded Hewitt’s Instagram announcement with good wishes.

Hewitt, a model, and the 32-year-old Davidson, the actor and “Saturday Night Live” alum, placed a white heart emoji over the face of their baby, the first for both of them.

The two went Instagram official with their relationship in March.

