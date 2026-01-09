Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,395,572 58,116 $144.46 2 Paul McCartney $5,300,058 19,521 $271.49 3 Lady Gaga $4,706,222 25,732 $182.89 4 Imagine Dragons $3,837,073 41,561 $92.32 5 Guns N’ Roses $3,822,059 37,526 $101.85 6 Billie Eilish $2,599,091 17,111 $151.89 7 Stevie Nicks $2,551,401 13,211 $193.12 8 Sabrina Carpenter $2,027,445 13,442 $150.82 9 Junior H $1,795,731 15,029 $119.48 10 Tame Impala $1,776,691 16,060 $110.63 11 Hans Zimmer Live $1,663,667 11,598 $143.44 12 Tate McRae $1,614,887 13,093 $123.33 13 NBA YoungBoy $1,586,399 12,925 $122.74 14 Mumford & Sons $1,403,122 13,079 $107.28 15 Maroon 5 $1,353,835 12,730 $106.35 16 Brandy / Monica $1,345,415 10,141 $132.66 17 Benson Boone $1,330,372 14,550 $91.43 18 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,291,153 13,654 $94.56 19 Jonas Brothers $1,278,799 11,108 $115.12 20 Laufey $1,253,639 12,546 $99.92

