Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Bad Bunny
|$8,395,572
|58,116
|$144.46
|2
|Lady Gaga
|$5,047,867
|27,416
|$184.12
|3
|Paul McCartney
|$5,032,637
|18,074
|$278.44
|4
|Guns N’ Roses
|$3,942,214
|37,871
|$104.10
|5
|Imagine Dragons
|$3,837,073
|41,561
|$92.32
|6
|Sabrina Carpenter
|$2,027,445
|13,442
|$150.82
|7
|Junior H
|$1,855,750
|15,643
|$118.63
|8
|Tame Impala
|$1,776,691
|16,060
|$110.63
|9
|Hans Zimmer Live
|$1,667,841
|11,554
|$144.35
|10
|Tate McRae
|$1,615,318
|12,869
|$125.52
|11
|NBA YoungBoy
|$1,468,740
|12,747
|$115.22
|12
|Brandy / Monica
|$1,361,765
|10,318
|$131.97
|13
|Benson Boone
|$1,358,047
|15,436
|$87.98
|14
|Maroon 5
|$1,348,472
|12,572
|$107.25
|15
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,347,692
|11,463
|$117.56
|16
|Rod Stewart
|$1,314,057
|10,679
|$123.05
|17
|Mumford & Sons
|$1,299,942
|12,892
|$100.83
|18
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,291,153
|13,654
|$94.56
|19
|Rauw Alejandro
|$1,224,709
|13,568
|$90.26
|20
|Nate Bargatze
|$1,091,530
|14,750
|$74.00
