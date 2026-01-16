Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,395,572 58,116 $144.46 2 Lady Gaga $5,047,867 27,416 $184.12 3 Paul McCartney $5,032,637 18,074 $278.44 4 Guns N’ Roses $3,942,214 37,871 $104.10 5 Imagine Dragons $3,837,073 41,561 $92.32 6 Sabrina Carpenter $2,027,445 13,442 $150.82 7 Junior H $1,855,750 15,643 $118.63 8 Tame Impala $1,776,691 16,060 $110.63 9 Hans Zimmer Live $1,667,841 11,554 $144.35 10 Tate McRae $1,615,318 12,869 $125.52 11 NBA YoungBoy $1,468,740 12,747 $115.22 12 Brandy / Monica $1,361,765 10,318 $131.97 13 Benson Boone $1,358,047 15,436 $87.98 14 Maroon 5 $1,348,472 12,572 $107.25 15 Jonas Brothers $1,347,692 11,463 $117.56 16 Rod Stewart $1,314,057 10,679 $123.05 17 Mumford & Sons $1,299,942 12,892 $100.83 18 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,291,153 13,654 $94.56 19 Rauw Alejandro $1,224,709 13,568 $90.26 20 Nate Bargatze $1,091,530 14,750 $74.00

