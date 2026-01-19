Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 25-31 includes Alan Cumming and Oprah Winfrey

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 25-31:

Jan. 25: Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 81. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 70. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 69. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 60. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 57. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 55. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 55. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 54. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 52. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 51. Actor Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 47. Singer Alicia Keys is 46. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 41. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 30. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 19.

Jan. 26: Actor Scott Glenn (“Secretariat,” “The Right Stuff”) is 87. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ″The Sopranos”) is 79. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 78. Actor David Strathairn is 77. Musician Lucinda Williams is 73. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 68. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 68. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 66. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 63. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! is 63. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 62. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 59. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 56. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 54. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 53. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 52. Actor Matilda Szydagis (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 52. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 50. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” ″Less Than Perfect”) is 48. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 45. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 43.

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 86. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 82. Singer Nedra Talley-Ross of The Ronettes is 80. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 78. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 71. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 71. Actor Mimi Rogers is 70. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 69. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 68. TV host Keith Olbermann is 67. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 65. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 65. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Good Doctor”) is 63. Actor Bridget Fonda is 62. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 61. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 58. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 58. Rapper Tricky is 58. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 57. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 57. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 54. Country singer Kevin Denney is 48. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 40. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 40. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 30.

Jan. 28: Actor Alan Alda is 90. Actor Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 84. Actor Marthe Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 81. Actor Barbi Benton is 76. Director Frank Darabont (“The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 67. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 67. Singer Sam Phillips is 63. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 63. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 61. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 59. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 58. Musician DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill is 58. Rapper Rakim is 58. Actor Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 57. Humorist Mo Rocca is 57. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 56. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 55. Singer Monifah is 54. Actor Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 54. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 53. Actor Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 51. Singer-actor Joey Fatone of ’N Sync is 49. Rapper Rick Ross is 49. Actor Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 47. Actor Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 47. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 46. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 46. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 45. Rapper J. Cole is 41. Actor Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 38. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 38. Actor Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 28.

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 86. Actor Tom Selleck is 81. Singer Bettye LaVette is 80. Actor Marc Singer is 78. Actor Ann Jillian is 76. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 73. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 73. Actor Terry Kinney (“Oz”) is 72. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 72. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 70. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 69. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 68. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 67. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 65. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 65. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 64. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 62. Director-actor Ed Burns is 58. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 57. Actor Heather Graham is 56. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ″ER”) is 51. Actor Sara Gilbert is 51. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 51. “Tracker” actor Justin Hartley is 49. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 49. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 47. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 47. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 46. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 45. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 44. Country singer Eric Paslay is 43.

Jan. 30: Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 89. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 89. Country singer Norma Jean is 88. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 77. Musician Phil Collins is 75. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 75. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 70. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ″Grace Under Fire”) is 68. Singer Jody Watley is 67. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 60. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 53. Actor Christian Bale is 52. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 52. Actor Olivia Colman is 52. Actor Lena Hall is 46. Singer Josh Kelley is 46. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 46. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 40. Actor Kylie Bunbury (“Big Sky,” “Pitch”) is 37. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ″AI”) is 36. Actor Danielle Campbell (“Tell Me a Story,” “The Originals”) is 31.

Jan. 31: Composer Philip Glass is 89. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 82. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 79. Actor Glynn Turman (“The Wire,” ″A Different World”) is 79. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 75. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 70. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (“Without a Trace,” ″Murder One”) is 67. Actor Kelly Lynch is 67. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 65. Actor Paulette Braxton (“The Parkers,” ″In The House”) is 61. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 60. Actor Minnie Driver is 56. Actor Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 53. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Actor Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” ″Ray”) is 49. Singer Justin Timberlake is 45. Actor Tyler Ritter (“The McCarthys”) is 41. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 39. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 39. Actor Joel Courtney (“Super 8,” “The Kissing Booth”) is 30.

