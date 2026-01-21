Kristen Bell returning as host to SAG’s Actor Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristen Bell is returning as host of the Screen Actors Guild’s Actor Awards for a third time.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union that presents the annual awards, announced Wednesday that Bell will emcee the March 1 awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards. Though the ceremony has often gone without a host, Bell was their first host in 2018 and she returned again last year.

“I’ve enjoyed hosting the show every time, so it was an easy decision to come back for a third,” Bell said in a statement. “What I’m most excited for is the fact that I’ll be doing what every actor does best … sing.”

Netflix will again stream live the awards from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. “One Battle After Another” leads all nominees with seven nods, including for best ensemble. The other nominees for the guild’s top award are: “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and “Frankenstein.”

“Having Kristen return to host feels like welcoming back a member of the family,” said Jon Brockett, showrunner and executive producer for the awards. “One you actually want to hang out with.”