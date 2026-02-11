Ralph Lauren’s fall 2026 collection a mix of romantic adventure with metallic flair

NEW YORK (AP) — With more than 50 years in fashion, Ralph Lauren is still looking for adventure. Lauren took his celebrity guests on an adventure into the English countryside Tuesday for his fall 2026 runway show.

Set amid the beaux arts architecture of the Clock Tower building in Manhattan, Lauren delivered a stylish take on softness and strength, pairing luxurious earth-toned rich fabrics with metallic detailing for his latest collection.

Lauren’s ethereal models with their hair flowing behind them strutted on opulent rugs as celebrity guests including actor Anne Hathaway, singer Lana Del Rey and actor Lili Reinhart looked on from antique style chairs; a romantic painted landscape canvas filled the walls surrounding them.

In his show notes, Lauren described his muse as a woman whose style is not defined by time.

“I love the adventure of fashion,” Ralph Lauren wrote, adding his fall collection “is inspired by that kind of renegade spirit and the confidence of the woman who will wear it in her own personal way — to tell her own story.”

Lauren delivers fashion as armor

The 86-year-old designer has never been one to follow trends but drive them. At Tuesday’s show, accessories added a modern flair from leather gloves paired with a knit off-the-shoulder dress to shimmering silver detailing.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the show in a wool corseted top and maxi skirt accentuated with a silver waist chain. Other models walked the runway with silver belt chains and metallic brooches that stood in an edgy contrast to Lauren’s romantic Victorian tops and tailored jackets. Lauren pinned metallic glimmering brooches to lush wool cloaks that were elegantly draped over models’ shoulders in a show of strength.

In a modern twist on Joan of Arc, Lauren designed a chain mail top that delicately peeked out from underneath one model’s tweed jacket. Lauren complemented the look with a printed scarf and leather pants.

“There were several looks that had this beautiful chain mail kind of detailing,” actor Ariana DeBose told The Associated Press. “What a way to give a woman beautiful armor.”

Even with his contemporary additions, Lauren’s collection still included his signature touches from his riding boots, exquisite tailoring and elegant high neck blouses.

Lauren’s brand is an American staple that continues to prevail in an ever-changing industry. As part of his enduring legacy, Lauren was once again tapped to design the uniforms for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan, marking his sixth time designing for the games.

“From being in Italy with the greatest athletes in the world and then coming here to New York City to put on a fashion show that’s so elegant, it’s two different sides of Ralph Lauren and two different sides of what an American company can do to to reach the world,” David Lauren, the company’s chief branding and innovation officer, said.

By BEATRICE DUPUY and BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press