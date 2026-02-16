Adam Sandler, Jamie Lee Curtis and others pay tribute to Robert Duvall, who died at age 95

Remembrances poured in Monday in honor of Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor known for roles in “Apocalypse Now,” “Lonesome Dove,” Tender Mercies” and as the intrepid consigliere of the first two “Godfather” movies.

Duvall died Sunday at age 95 at his home in Virginia, according to an announcement from his publicist and a statement posted on his Facebook page by his wife, Luciana Duvall.

Al Pacino

“It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall. He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him.” — Duvall’s “Godfather” co-star, in a statement to The Associated Press.

Viola Davis

“I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant … an icon … Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove … etc … Greatness never dies. It stays … as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken.” — the actor, Duvall’s co-star in “Widows,” on Instagram.

Adam Sandler

“Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences.” — the actor, who starred with Duvall in “Hustle,” on X.

Michael Keaton

“another friend goes down. acted with and became friends. shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. he was greatness personified as an actor.” — the actor, Duvall’s co-star in “The Paper,” on Instagram.

Robert Patrick

“We talked horses, dogs, Clemson football, dancing the tango and Marlon Brando. At one point he told me to go find the letter Marlon had sent him after they worked together on The Godfather. It was typed and perfectly composed. Bobby was more proud of that letter than his Oscar. Marlon was the actor he looked up to.” — the actor, remembering a recent visit at Duvall’s home in Virginia, on Facebook.

Rob Schneider

“Powerful yet gentle as a bird in his unforgettable turn in “The Lonesome Dove,” Bob had the ability to make you forget instantly the conceit that you were watching a performance and gripped us with the sincerity and emotion of a consigliere as Tom in “The Godfather.” Equally hilarious as the surfer loving Army Officer in “Apocalypse Now,” he never gave a moment for the audience to not believe.” — the actor, on Facebook.

Jamie Lee Curtis

“The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen. Bravo, Robert Duvall” — the actor, on Instagram

SAG-AFTRA

“We celebrate the legacy of Robert Duvall, a true acting legend whose work shaped generations. Twice honored with SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards, his influence on the craft will endure. Our thoughts are with his wife, Luciana, and all who loved him.” — the union that represents actors and broadcasters, on X.

Mike Huckabee

“One of my best days was spending a full day with Robert Duvall & his lovely wife at his ranch — interviewed him for my then Fox News show. He was gracious, hospitable, & humble. Truly a gentleman & one of the greatest actors of all time. He didn’t ‘play’ a role— he WAS the role.” — the U.S. ambassador to Israel, on X.

By The Associated Press