Alyssa Milano, Selma Blair, Ashton Kutcher and more remember Eric Dane, dead at 53

Friends and co-stars across Hollywood are mourning Eric Dane, the actor known for his iconic role as Dr. Mark Sloan — aka McSteamy — on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis less than a year ago, died Thursday at 53.

Ashton Kutcher

“The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.” — the actor and “Valentine’s Day” costar, on X.

Nina Dobrev

“He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. … May his memory inspire more research, awareness and progress toward a cure.” – the actor and “Redeeming Love” co-star, on Instagram.

Kim Raver

“Eric was a light. You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of ‘Grey’s’ as well as when he was with Rebecca and the girls. During filming he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you! You will be missed.” – the actor and “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star, on Instagram.

Kevin McKidd

“Rest in Peace Buddy.” – the actor and “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star, on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of Dane in surgical scrubs as Dr. Mark Sloan.

Selma Blair

“I love you. And yours.” – the actor on Instagram, accompanied by video of a scene together from the sitcom “Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane.”

Travis Van Winkle

“I learned so much from Eric. He was a great man. I’m sad to see him go in this way. I’m sending love to his family. Thanks for the memories my friend.” – the actor and “The Last Ship” co-star, on Instagram

Alyssa Milano

“I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard.

And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family.

The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden.

He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose ’piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me ‘Milano,’ as if it was the only part of my name that mattered. – the actor and “Charmed” co-star, on Instagram.

Paul Walter Hauser

“We tried to book gigs, we tried to laugh at the pain and we tried to stay sober. I’m glad we got to play together in Americana. I love you, man. I wish we had more time. Enjoy the arms of Father God. I’ll see you again.” — the actor and “Americana” co-star, on Instagram.

By The Associated Press