Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Lady Gaga $9,646,953 52,360 $184.24 2 Bad Bunny $8,419,944 56,943 $147.86 3 Zac Brown Band $3,205,213 16,166 $198.26 4 Backstreet Boys $3,087,236 16,719 $184.65 5 Hans Zimmer Live $2,019,781 14,134 $142.90 6 Brandy / Monica $1,682,688 12,498 $134.63 7 André Rieu $1,386,937 10,865 $127.65 8 Rod Stewart $1,237,670 9,126 $152.86 9 Jonas Brothers $1,201,064 12,355 $97.21 10 Apache 207 $1,110,841 13,646 $81.40 11 Nate Bargatze $999,069 13,369 $74.73 12 Dani Martín $863,528 15,640 $55.21 13 Sabaton $823,558 9,816 $83.90 14 Mariah Carey $799,283 4,172 $191.58 15 Marracash $777,619 9,442 $82.35 16 Kontra K $760,679 10,041 $75.76 17 Beéle $628,599 11,439 $54.95 18 Burna Boy $617,933 6,845 $90.27 19 Anna $609,544 10,287 $59.25 20 Giorgia $589,777 7,429 $79.38

