What to Stream: Charlize Theron, ‘Marty Supreme,’ Kehlani, Kate Hudson and Lainey Wilson

Timothée Chalamet starring as a ping-pong master in “Marty Supreme” and a Netflix comedy competition show hosted by Kevin Hart are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Charlize Theron expanding her already robust action movie resume with “Apex,” Kate Hudson’s “Running Point” returning for Season 2 and a Netflix documentary on country star Lainey Wilson.

New movies to stream from April 20-26

— After nine Oscar nominations, $179 million in ticket sales and a few dings for opera and ballet along the way, “Marty Supreme” begins streaming Friday, April 24, on HBO Max. A24’s biggest box-office hit ever stars Timothée Chalamet as a ping-pong striver in 1950s New York doing whatever it takes to reach greatness. Josh Safdie directs a cast including Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion and Kevin O’Leary. In her review, AP’s Jocelyn Noveck called it a “nerve-busting adrenaline jolt of a movie.”

— Another highlight of 2025, the darkly comic Korean thriller “No Other Choice,” lands on Hulu on Friday, April 24. Park Chan-wook’s satire stars Lee Byung-hun as a family man laid off from a paper plant. After analyzing his prospects, he decides to murder his closest competition for a new job. In my review of the Golden Globe-nominated film, I praised Park, the masterful filmmaker of “Oldboy” and “Decision to Leave,” for “archly and elegantly spinning a yarn about a murderous rampage that accumulates wider and wider reverberations.”

— The latest Colleen Hoover hit adaptation, “Regretting You,” arrives Friday, April 24, on Prime Video. In it, Allison Williams stars as a single mother moving on after the death of her husband (Scott Eastwood). Dave Franco co-stars as her new love interest. In her review, Noveck wrote that “the strange way the tears give way to smiles, quips and then full-on rom-com corniness feels a little awkward — and then just weird and annoying.”

— Charlize Theron expands her already robust action movie resume in “Apex,” a survivalist thriller about a grieving woman who heads into the Australian wilderness for outdoor adventure. But when a sadistic local (Taron Egerton) begins terrorizing her, a frantic chase ensues. Catch it on Netflix on Friday, April 24.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from April 20-26

— Laundry started it all. OK, not really, but Kehlani’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Folded,” marked a new peak for the singer’s sultry, matured R&B. The AP even deemed it one of 2025’s best of the year. Now, Kehlani’s talents have only grown in a new, self-titled, full-length release, out this Friday, April 24.

— Noah Kahan’s 2022 single “Stick Season” turned the Vermont singer-songwriter into a household name; now, he’s at “The Great Divide.” That’s the title of his fourth studio album, out Friday, April 24. Come for folky ruminations on fame (“Porch Light”), stay for the plucky title track and what exists in between.

— In the decade following her debut album, Meghan Trainor’s bright, cheery pop music has kept one central message: Stay true to who you are and ignore the haters. That continues on her single “Still Don’t Care,” the first tease of her seventh full-length album. And it is found on the whole of the release, titled “Toy with Me,” out Friday, April 24. In December, she told the AP to expect a few self-love bops, songs to anger through and lots of familial love. The singer-songwriter recently canceled a summer tour following the birth of her daughter, Mikey Moon.

— Musician documentaries are a dime a dozen these days; often, they function as promotional material with little editorial value. That is not the case with “Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool,” available to stream Wednesday on Netflix. The country superstar keeps her cool … and gets candid in this feature, which spans her personal and professional lives.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from April 20-26

— A new Netflix competition show called “Funny AF with Kevin Hart” premieres Monday and features Hart traveling to different comedy clubs in the U.S. in search of the next great stand-up sensation. Hart is joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler and Nikki Glaser, who serve as judges. The semifinal and final episodes will stream live on Netflix and the audience can vote in real-time. The winner will get their own Netflix stand-up special.

— Prime Video has a new series about a different Kevin that also premieres Monday. “Kevin” is an animated series about a cat who moves into a local pet rescue after his owners split up. Jason Schwartzman voices Kevin and Aubrey Plaza, who co-created and co-wrote the series, also voices a character.

— A new “Stranger Things” animated spinoff harks back to the Saturday morning cartoons of the 1980s, with stand-alone adventures each episode. “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85″ takes place during Seasons 2 and 3 of the original show and follows its core gang encountering mysteries and monsters from the Upside Down. They’re voiced by new actors, not the live-action cast. It debuts Thursday, April 23, on Netflix.

— Kate Hudson’s “Running Point” returns for Season 2 on Netflix on Thursday, April 23. Hudson plays Isla Gordon, whose family has owned the fictional Los Angeles Waves for years. Hudson takes over as the team’s president when her older brother (Justin Theroux) steps down. Her character is based on Jeanie Buss, the governor and former controlling owner (now minority owner) of the Los Angeles Lakers.

— Richard Gadd, whose “Baby Reindeer” drew acclaim and a defamation lawsuit from the real-life woman it depicted, has created and written a new dark drama called “Half Man” where he co-stars with Jamie Bell. Gadd told the AP that he turned down numerous Hollywood offers after “Baby Reindeer” in favor of making “Half Man.” It premieres Thursday, April 23.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from April 20-26

— At first glance, Kiln gives off a mellow vibe, inviting you to sit at a pottery wheel and craft a ceramic masterpiece. Don’t get too relaxed: The next step is to send your creation into battle. You’ll need to team up with three friends for “Quench mode,” a 4-vs.-4 melee in which the goal is to douse the flames of your rivals’ kiln. Expect plenty of flying shards and other obstacles to make the free-for-all more frenetic. Kiln comes from Double Fine Productions, which gave us last year’s trippy Keeper, and project lead Derek Brand is a veteran of the studio’s 2021 landmark Psychonauts 2. Start spinning Thursday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Italian developer Luca Galante unleashed a surprise smash back in 2022 with his low-res indie shoot-’em-up Vampire Survivors. Fans have since gobbled up a half-dozen expansions, and now it’s time for a full-fledged spinoff, Vampire Crawlers. It’s a “casual, turn-based deck builder” in which you explore dungeons and fight monsters by flinging playing cards at them. Think something like Slay the Spire with, well, vampires — then throw in “turboturn,” which lets you pile up damage by slinging cards more quickly. It looks every bit as hectic and silly as the original, and you can take a bite Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press