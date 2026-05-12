US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending May 8:

Nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Birth Vibes by Jen Hamilton, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

7. The Case for America by Bret Baier, narrated by the author (Mariner Books)

8. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World by Jack Weatherford, narrated by Jonathan Davis and the author (Audible Studios)

10. Inside the Box by David Epstein, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

3. Fury Bound by Sable Sorensen, narrated by Avery Caris, Gabriel Michael and the author (Requited)

4. Out Law by Jim Butcher, narrated by James Marsters (Podium Audio)

5. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. Platform Decay by Martha Wells, narrated by Kevin R. Free (Recorded Books)

9. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press