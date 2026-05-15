Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Ed Sheeran
|$7,321,411
|53,191
|$137.64
|2
|Eagles
|$4,798,262
|16,349
|$293.49
|3
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$3,880,732
|15,742
|$246.51
|4
|Lady Gaga
|$3,643,454
|13,267
|$274.61
|5
|Phish
|$3,443,107
|16,600
|$207.41
|6
|ILLENIUM
|$2,675,742
|16,302
|$164.13
|7
|Cardi B
|$2,025,040
|13,057
|$155.08
|8
|TWICE
|$1,990,267
|15,151
|$131.35
|9
|Romeo Santos / Prince Royce
|$1,725,277
|11,953
|$144.34
|10
|Peso Pluma
|$1,588,097
|13,173
|$120.55
|11
|Florence + The Machine
|$1,448,900
|13,387
|$108.23
|12
|Nine Inch Nails
|$1,337,113
|11,617
|$115.09
|13
|Gorillaz
|$1,194,288
|10,390
|$114.94
|14
|Alex Warren
|$1,171,080
|14,207
|$82.42
|15
|Matt Rife
|$1,074,303
|12,497
|$85.96
|16
|The Neighbourhood
|$999,305
|11,211
|$89.13
|17
|Cody Johnson
|$990,302
|11,909
|$83.15
|18
|Alejandro Sanz
|$960,806
|9,164
|$104.84
|19
|Bad Omens
|$950,993
|10,958
|$86.78
|20
|André Rieu
|$902,501
|8,614
|$104.76
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
_____