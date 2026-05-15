Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Ed Sheeran $7,321,411 53,191 $137.64 2 Eagles $4,798,262 16,349 $293.49 3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $3,880,732 15,742 $246.51 4 Lady Gaga $3,643,454 13,267 $274.61 5 Phish $3,443,107 16,600 $207.41 6 ILLENIUM $2,675,742 16,302 $164.13 7 Cardi B $2,025,040 13,057 $155.08 8 TWICE $1,990,267 15,151 $131.35 9 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,725,277 11,953 $144.34 10 Peso Pluma $1,588,097 13,173 $120.55 11 Florence + The Machine $1,448,900 13,387 $108.23 12 Nine Inch Nails $1,337,113 11,617 $115.09 13 Gorillaz $1,194,288 10,390 $114.94 14 Alex Warren $1,171,080 14,207 $82.42 15 Matt Rife $1,074,303 12,497 $85.96 16 The Neighbourhood $999,305 11,211 $89.13 17 Cody Johnson $990,302 11,909 $83.15 18 Alejandro Sanz $960,806 9,164 $104.84 19 Bad Omens $950,993 10,958 $86.78 20 André Rieu $902,501 8,614 $104.76

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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