Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $10,744,290 50,862 $211.24 2 SEVENTEEN $5,004,627 25,153 $198.96 3 Eagles $4,798,262 16,349 $293.49 4 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $4,033,065 16,210 $248.79 5 Lady Gaga $3,668,780 13,202 $277.88 6 Phish $3,443,107 16,600 $207.41 7 ILLENIUM $2,675,742 16,302 $164.13 8 Cody Johnson $2,384,021 19,429 $122.70 9 Cardi B $2,029,561 12,980 $156.36 10 TWICE $2,005,950 15,444 $129.88 11 New Edition $1,851,554 13,118 $141.14 12 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,665,690 11,896 $140.02 13 Peso Pluma $1,588,097 13,173 $120.55 14 Florence + The Machine $1,409,786 13,371 $105.43 15 Nine Inch Nails $1,274,633 11,177 $114.03 16 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,246,094 14,552 $85.63 17 Gorillaz $1,194,288 10,390 $114.94 18 Alex Warren $1,171,080 14,207 $82.42 19 Matt Rife $1,074,303 12,497 $85.96 20 The Neighbourhood $1,021,642 11,762 $86.85

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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