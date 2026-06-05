Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $10,744,290 50,862 $211.24 2 Luke Combs $8,752,117 69,751 $125.48 3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $4,508,634 17,771 $253.70 4 Lady Gaga $3,718,924 13,671 $272.03 5 No Doubt $3,640,995 16,290 $223.50 6 Phish $3,443,107 16,600 $207.41 7 ILLENIUM $2,675,742 16,302 $164.13 8 Cardi B $2,099,956 12,977 $161.82 9 Rosalía $2,053,654 15,390 $133.44 10 TWICE $1,995,540 15,188 $131.39 11 New Edition $1,867,828 13,213 $141.36 12 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,665,261 11,913 $139.78 13 Peso Pluma $1,600,368 13,174 $121.48 14 Florence + The Machine $1,343,168 12,665 $106.05 15 Wu-Tang Clan $1,320,747 11,319 $116.68 16 Gorillaz $1,194,288 10,390 $114.94 17 Hans Zimmer Live $1,164,978 12,204 $95.46 18 Alex Warren $1,122,547 14,207 $79.01 19 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,086,599 12,455 $87.24 20 Laura Pausini $1,069,761 11,397 $93.86

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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