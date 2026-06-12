Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|BTS
|$10,744,290
|50,862
|$211.24
|2
|Luke Combs
|$8,752,117
|69,751
|$125.48
|3
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$4,508,634
|17,771
|$253.70
|4
|Lady Gaga
|$3,753,605
|13,936
|$269.34
|5
|No Doubt
|$3,493,005
|16,022
|$218.00
|6
|Phish
|$3,443,107
|16,600
|$207.41
|7
|Cardi B
|$2,089,366
|12,994
|$160.78
|8
|Rosalía
|$2,053,654
|15,390
|$133.44
|9
|New Edition
|$1,867,828
|13,213
|$141.36
|10
|Romeo Santos / Prince Royce
|$1,636,034
|11,779
|$138.88
|11
|Peso Pluma
|$1,605,918
|13,260
|$121.11
|12
|Ne-Yo / Akon
|$1,475,892
|13,592
|$108.58
|13
|Tame Impala
|$1,430,563
|14,335
|$99.80
|14
|Hans Zimmer Live
|$1,393,552
|12,447
|$111.96
|15
|Florence + The Machine
|$1,323,626
|12,579
|$105.22
|16
|Don Toliver
|$1,246,668
|12,952
|$96.25
|17
|Gorillaz
|$1,216,696
|10,744
|$113.23
|18
|Megadeth
|$1,141,596
|13,274
|$86.00
|19
|Alex Warren
|$1,122,547
|14,207
|$79.01
|20
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,070,823
|11,940
|$89.68
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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