Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $10,744,290 50,862 $211.24 2 Luke Combs $8,752,117 69,751 $125.48 3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $4,508,634 17,771 $253.70 4 Lady Gaga $3,753,605 13,936 $269.34 5 No Doubt $3,493,005 16,022 $218.00 6 Phish $3,443,107 16,600 $207.41 7 Cardi B $2,089,366 12,994 $160.78 8 Rosalía $2,053,654 15,390 $133.44 9 New Edition $1,867,828 13,213 $141.36 10 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,636,034 11,779 $138.88 11 Peso Pluma $1,605,918 13,260 $121.11 12 Ne-Yo / Akon $1,475,892 13,592 $108.58 13 Tame Impala $1,430,563 14,335 $99.80 14 Hans Zimmer Live $1,393,552 12,447 $111.96 15 Florence + The Machine $1,323,626 12,579 $105.22 16 Don Toliver $1,246,668 12,952 $96.25 17 Gorillaz $1,216,696 10,744 $113.23 18 Megadeth $1,141,596 13,274 $86.00 19 Alex Warren $1,122,547 14,207 $79.01 20 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,070,823 11,940 $89.68

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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