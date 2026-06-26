Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $10,744,290 50,862 $211.24 2 Luke Combs $7,627,700 59,578 $128.03 3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $4,508,634 17,771 $253.70 4 Guns N’ Roses $3,517,385 28,221 $124.64 5 Phish $3,443,107 16,600 $207.41 6 No Doubt $3,140,261 15,960 $196.75 7 TWICE $2,115,683 15,299 $138.28 8 Cardi B $2,038,046 12,743 $159.92 9 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,636,034 11,779 $138.88 10 Peso Pluma $1,577,958 13,446 $117.36 11 Ne-Yo / Akon $1,470,051 13,722 $107.13 12 Forrest Frank $1,463,563 18,175 $80.53 13 Tame Impala $1,430,563 14,335 $99.80 14 Florence + The Machine $1,323,626 12,579 $105.22 15 Don Toliver $1,249,792 13,071 $95.61 16 Megadeth $1,201,516 14,050 $85.51 17 Alex Warren $1,122,547 14,207 $79.01 18 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,070,823 11,940 $89.68 19 Eros Ramazzotti $1,059,671 10,155 $104.34 20 The Neighbourhood $1,030,614 11,842 $87.03

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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