US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending June 26:

Nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Dr. Death, hosted by Laura Beil (Audible)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

7. By the River’s Edge by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

9. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

10. Communion by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (Harper)

Fiction

1. Heads Will Roll: Heir Apparent by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, performed by Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne, Megan Mullally, Sam Richardson, Richard Kind, Jimmy Fallon, Patti LuPone, D’Arcy Carden, Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon, Heidi Gardner, Jenifer Lewis, Susie Essman, Sabrina Impacciatore and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

4. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

5. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

8. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

9. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Whistler by Ann Patchett, narrated by the author (Harper)

By The Associated Press