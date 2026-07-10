Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|BTS
|$10,744,290
|50,862
|$211.24
|2
|Bad Bunny
|$7,902,190
|57,892
|$136.50
|3
|Luke Combs
|$7,658,107
|59,388
|$128.95
|4
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$4,657,202
|18,080
|$257.58
|5
|Guns N’ Roses
|$3,665,151
|29,085
|$126.02
|6
|Phish
|$3,443,107
|16,600
|$207.41
|7
|No Doubt
|$3,140,261
|15,960
|$196.75
|8
|Romeo Santos / Prince Royce
|$1,676,369
|12,264
|$136.68
|9
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,572,679
|16,163
|$97.30
|10
|Peso Pluma
|$1,553,355
|14,050
|$110.55
|11
|Ne-Yo / Akon
|$1,470,051
|13,722
|$107.13
|12
|Forrest Frank
|$1,448,695
|17,933
|$80.78
|13
|Shiva
|$1,371,759
|8,943
|$153.38
|14
|Tame Impala
|$1,341,779
|14,319
|$93.70
|15
|Florence + The Machine
|$1,323,626
|12,579
|$105.22
|16
|Don Toliver
|$1,249,792
|13,071
|$95.61
|17
|Megadeth
|$1,201,516
|14,050
|$85.51
|18
|Alex Warren
|$1,143,911
|13,822
|$82.76
|19
|Ricardo Arjona
|$1,099,096
|10,424
|$105.44
|20
|André Rieu
|$1,070,480
|9,209
|$116.23
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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