Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $10,744,290 50,862 $211.24 2 Bad Bunny $7,902,190 57,892 $136.50 3 Luke Combs $7,658,107 59,388 $128.95 4 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $4,657,202 18,080 $257.58 5 Guns N’ Roses $3,665,151 29,085 $126.02 6 Phish $3,443,107 16,600 $207.41 7 No Doubt $3,140,261 15,960 $196.75 8 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,676,369 12,264 $136.68 9 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,572,679 16,163 $97.30 10 Peso Pluma $1,553,355 14,050 $110.55 11 Ne-Yo / Akon $1,470,051 13,722 $107.13 12 Forrest Frank $1,448,695 17,933 $80.78 13 Shiva $1,371,759 8,943 $153.38 14 Tame Impala $1,341,779 14,319 $93.70 15 Florence + The Machine $1,323,626 12,579 $105.22 16 Don Toliver $1,249,792 13,071 $95.61 17 Megadeth $1,201,516 14,050 $85.51 18 Alex Warren $1,143,911 13,822 $82.76 19 Ricardo Arjona $1,099,096 10,424 $105.44 20 André Rieu $1,070,480 9,209 $116.23

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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