Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Chris Brown / Usher $7,826,586 42,795 $182.88 2 Bad Bunny $7,566,909 57,597 $131.38 3 Noah Kahan $6,397,174 38,883 $164.52 4 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $5,079,008 19,344 $262.56 5 Iron Maiden $4,123,862 35,398 $116.50 6 Max Pezzali $3,465,525 45,662 $75.89 7 Kenny Chesney $3,153,540 15,989 $197.23 8 No Doubt $3,140,261 15,960 $196.75 9 Guns N’ Roses $1,950,115 12,641 $154.27 10 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,933,606 19,489 $99.21 11 Pitbull $1,902,089 18,018 $105.56 12 Forrest Frank $1,480,862 17,752 $83.42 13 Ne-Yo / Akon $1,463,642 14,504 $100.91 14 Tame Impala $1,444,751 15,012 $96.23 15 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,382,394 10,690 $129.31 16 Def Leppard $1,366,078 12,282 $111.23 17 Ricardo Arjona $1,355,937 9,096 $149.06 18 Megadeth $1,322,582 15,176 $87.15 19 Don Toliver $1,231,214 13,409 $91.81 20 André Rieu $1,082,034 9,446 $114.55

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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