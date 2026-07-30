Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Chris Brown / Usher
|$7,826,586
|42,795
|$182.88
|2
|Bad Bunny
|$7,566,909
|57,597
|$131.38
|3
|Noah Kahan
|$6,397,174
|38,883
|$164.52
|4
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$5,079,008
|19,344
|$262.56
|5
|Iron Maiden
|$4,123,862
|35,398
|$116.50
|6
|Max Pezzali
|$3,465,525
|45,662
|$75.89
|7
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,153,540
|15,989
|$197.23
|8
|No Doubt
|$3,140,261
|15,960
|$196.75
|9
|Guns N’ Roses
|$1,950,115
|12,641
|$154.27
|10
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,933,606
|19,489
|$99.21
|11
|Pitbull
|$1,902,089
|18,018
|$105.56
|12
|Forrest Frank
|$1,480,862
|17,752
|$83.42
|13
|Ne-Yo / Akon
|$1,463,642
|14,504
|$100.91
|14
|Tame Impala
|$1,444,751
|15,012
|$96.23
|15
|Romeo Santos / Prince Royce
|$1,382,394
|10,690
|$129.31
|16
|Def Leppard
|$1,366,078
|12,282
|$111.23
|17
|Ricardo Arjona
|$1,355,937
|9,096
|$149.06
|18
|Megadeth
|$1,322,582
|15,176
|$87.15
|19
|Don Toliver
|$1,231,214
|13,409
|$91.81
|20
|André Rieu
|$1,082,034
|9,446
|$114.55
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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