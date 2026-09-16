PETA says it plans meeting with fashion executive who restrained protesters at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent animal rights group is planning to meet with a top fashion executive who was filmed physically restraining two protesters during an altercation at a New York runway show, an incident that stunned many in the fashion world.

Moira Colley, senior director of media relations for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in New York, said Tuesday that the group has plans to meet with Steven Kolb, longtime chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, to discuss ending the use of wool and animal skins in clothing.

Kolb has apologized for his actions, which included forcefully restraining two PETA employees and putting his hand over their mouths, and is taking a leave from his job pending an investigation.

Colley said PETA’s initial plan was to file a police report against Kolb. The group changed course after a visit to police and then consulting with attorneys, she said, and decided to seek the meeting with Kolb. He has agreed to meet, Colley said, adding that a time had not yet been set.

The group intends to show Kolb videos of how sheep are mistreated for the use of their wool.

“We are willing to drop everything if we reach an understanding that benefits the animals,” Colley said in a phone interview. She also said the group recognized Kolb’s previous involvement in getting fur banned from runway shows on the CFDA schedule — and hoped he would again “do the right thing.”

There was no immediate response Tuesday to a message sent to Kolb’s CFDA email address. The council is the fashion industry’s main trade organization, and Kolb has worked there for two decades, becoming CEO in 2011.

Video of the incident from the Sunday runway show for Cos, a brand owned by H&M, quickly drew widespread attention.

It showed Kolb, who is well known and respected in the New York fashion world, forcibly restraining Andrija Barak and Mason Melito, identified by PETA as employees.

Barak was aiming to disrupt the runway show, calling out slogans about the use of wool. Kolb is seen in the video covering her mouth with his hands and restraining her with both his arms and a leg over her body as he seeks to let the show continue.

Separately he is seen pushing Melito and also putting his hands over his mouth.

Colley said the two were among six employees at the show. Three aimed to disrupt the runway, including Barak, and three were filming, including Melito.