Today in History: September 21, Nairobi shopping mall attack

Today is Monday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2026. There are 101 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 21, 2013, an attack by armed militants in the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, left 67 people dead and hundreds injured.

Also on this date:

In 1792, the National Convention of France issued a proclamation announcing the abolition of the French monarchy.

In 1898, in response to a letter from 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, the New York Sun newspaper wrote an editorial containing the famous line “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

In 1915, Cecil Chubb purchased Stonehenge for £6,600; the last private owner of the site, Chubb donated it to the British people three years later.

In 1922, President Warren Harding signed the Lodge-Fish Resolution, a congressional resolution endorsing the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine.

In 1937, “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien, was first published by George Allen & Unwin Ltd. of London.

In 1938, a hurricane made U.S. landfall, striking parts of New York and New England while causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.

In 1939, Romanian Prime Minister Armand Călinescu was assassinated by members of the fascist Iron Guard movement.

In 1955, at Yankee Stadium in New York, heavyweight boxer Rocky Marciano completed his undefeated professional career by knocking out Archie Moore in the ninth round of their title fight.

In 1970, “Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC, with the Cleveland Browns defeating the New York Jets 31-21.

In 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.

In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into South Carolina; the storm was blamed for 56 deaths in the Caribbean and 29 in the United States.

In 2022, Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilization of reservists for the first time since World War II, nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.

In 2025, Donald Trump praised ally Charlie Kirk as a “great American hero” and “martyr” for freedom as the U.S. president and other leading conservatives took part in a televised tribute in Glendale, Arizona, to the political activist who was shot dead at a Utah speaking appearance Sept. 10.

Today’s Birthdays: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 83. Musician Don Felder is 79. Author Stephen King is 79. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 76. Champion race car driver Arie Luyendyk is 73. Filmmaker Ethan Coen is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief is 69. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 67. Actor David James Elliott is 66. Actor Nancy Travis is 65. Actor Rob Morrow is 64. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 63. Actor Cheryl Hines is 61. Country singer Faith Hill is 59. Actor Billy Porter is 57. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is 55. Actor Luke Wilson is 55. Musician Liam Gallagher (Oasis) is 54. Actor Maggie Grace is 43. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 43. Rapper Wale (WAH’-lay) is 42. Singer Jason Derulo is 37. Actor Ben Wang is 29. Cyclist Tadej Pogačar is 28.

By The Associated Press