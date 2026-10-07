Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf nearly 10 years after the actors married

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf nearly 10 years after the two actors were married.

The petition filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court says the 32-year-old Goth and the 40-year-old LaBeouf have been separated since July 2025.

The two met and became a couple while filming “Nymphomaniac: Vol. II” in 2012, and married in 2016. They had previously split and said they were divorcing in 2018, but remained legally married, reunited in 2020 and had a daughter in 2022.

Goth is seeking primary legal and physical custody of the 4-year-old, with visitation rights for LaBeouf. She also asked the court to deny either party spousal support. It was the first marriage for both.

As with most U.S. divorces, irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason for the split.

Representatives for Goth and LaBeouf did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The actor, born Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth in London, most recently appeared as the unfaithful servant Melantho in this summer’s “The Odyssey,” and had a dual role in last year’s “Frankenstein.” She previously starred in the horror trilogy “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine.”

LaBeouf was a child star on the Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and in the 2003 film “Holes.” He later starred in “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull” and director Michael Bay’s first three “Transformers” films.

The day before Goth filed for divorce, LaBeouf, for the second time, settled a lawsuit with singer, songwriter and actor FKA Twigs, whom he dated when he was split from Goth.

FKA Twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, had alleged in a suit filed in 2020 that LaBeouf emotionally and physically abused her during their relationship that began when she had a supporting role in the semi-autobiographical film “Honey Boy,” which he wrote and starred in.

The two settled the lawsuit and had it dismissed last year, but she sued him again in March, saying nondisclosure provisions in the settlement illegally silenced her under California law.

On Monday, she moved to dismiss the second lawsuit, saying in court documents that LaBeouf had agreed to void those provisions.

In June, LaBeouf was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to punching three people outside a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras.

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer